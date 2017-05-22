EO na nagpapangalan sa Benham Rise bilang Philippine Rise pinirmahan ni DU30 Bandera

IPINALABAS ni Pangulong Duterte ang Executive Order (EO) number 25 na nagpapangalan sa Benham Rise bilang Philippine Rise na naglalayong bigyan diin ang pagmamay-ari ng Pilipinas sa napakayamang marine resources. “The Benham Rise Region is subject to the sovereign rights and jurisdiction of the Philippines pursuant to the relevant provisions of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, national irrigation, United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the applicable international law,” sabi ni Duterte sa pinirmahang EO25. Idinagdag ni Duterte na bilang nagmamay-ari ng Philippine Rise, may kalayaan ang Pilipinas na muling pangalanan ang mga nasasakupan nito. Kasabay nito, inatasan din ni Duterte ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), ang National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) at iba pang ahensiya ng gobyerno na ipaalam sa mga pandaigdigang organisasyon ang paglagda sa EO25. Inatasan din ni Duterte ang lahat ng mga kaukulang ahensiya na gamitin na ang Philippine Rise sa mga opisyal na dokumento ng gobyeno.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.