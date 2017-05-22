K-Pop group na BTS tinalbugan si Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande sa ‘Billboard’ Bandera

SINO bang mag-aakala na tatalunin ng isang Korean-Pop group ang gaya nina Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez? Ito ay matapos magwagi ang K-Pop band na BTS sa katatapos lang na Billboard Music Awards. Ang BTS din ang kauna-unahang K-pop group na nakapag-uwi ng tropeo mula sa Billboard. Dumalo ang grupo sa Billboard Music Awards na ginapa sa T-Mobile Arena sa Las Vegas nitong May0 21. Nominated at wagi ang grupo para sa Top Social Artist Award. Tinalo lang naman nila sina Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, at Shawn Mendes, matapos umabot sa mahigit 300 milyon ang social media vote na nakuha nila para sa hashtag na “#BTSBBMAS”. Kauna-unahang pagkatalo naman ito para kay Justin ang kategoryang ito dahil simula nang i-introduce ang award na ito noong 2011, ay siya lang ang nakapag-uuwi nito. Sinimulan ang botohan noong Mayo 1, at pagkatapos ay hindi na tumigil ang BTS Army sa pagboto para sa kanilang mga idol. Ang BTS ang unang grupo and second overall artist mula sa Korea na nanalo sa Billboard. Ang singer na si Psy ang kauna-unahang Korean artist na nanalo sa Billboard Music Award para sa kantang “Gangnam Style” noong 2013. Kamakailan lang ay nag-concert ang BTS sa bansa.

