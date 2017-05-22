Batangas nilindol

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 3.6 ang Batangas kaninang umaga. Naramdaman ang lindol alas-5:53 ng umaga, ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Ang sentro ng lindol ay natunton walong kilometro sa kanluran ng bayan ng Mabini. May lalim itong 11 kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar. Nagresulta ito sa Intensity I na paggalaw sa Pulang Bato at San Nicolas. May naramdaman namang Intensity I ang instrumento ng Phivolcs sa Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro.

