Report na nagbasura sa impeachment aprub na By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaprubahan ngayong araw ng House committee on justice ang report nito kaugnay ng pagbasura sa impeachment complaint na inihain laban kay Pangulong Duterte. Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali tumagal lamang ng 20 minuto para aprubahan nila ang committee report na nagsasabing insufficient in substance ang reklamong inihain ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano. “By unanimous vote, the committee report on resolution dismissing the verified complaint for impeachment and supplemental complaint affidavit filed by Rep. Gary Alejano against President Rodrigo Duterte, effectively putting a one year ban on any and all impeachment complaints that may be filed against the President, is hereby approved unanimously,” ani Umali. Sa Mayo 9, 2018 maaari na muling sampahan ng impeachment complaint si Duterte. Ayon kay Umali sa Miyerkules o Lunes maaaring talakayin ang kanilang committee report sa plenaryo at doon ay muling pagbobotohan. Kung makakukuha ng one-third o 98 boto na pabor sa impeachment complaint iaakyat ito sa Senado para sa pagsasagawa ng impeachment trial. Nagpahayag ng pagka-kampante si House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na tuluyan ng mababasura ang reklamo laban kay Duterte. “No chance to revive or override it, it is already dead,” ani Alvarez. Noong nakaraang linggo, ibinasura ng justice committee ang impeachment complaint dahil insufficient in substance ito. Ang reklamo ni Alejano ay batay sa extra judicial killing, umano’y hindi idineklarang yaman ni Duterte at malamyang posisyon nito sa agawan ng teritoryo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.