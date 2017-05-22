Konsehal, misis patay sa ambush

Nasawi ang isang konsehal at kanyang misis nang pagbabarilin ng mga di pa kilalang salarin sa Teresa, Rizal, kaninang umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Binawian ng buhay sa ospital sina Teresa Councilor John San Jose at misis niyang si Maritess, sabi ni Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, tagapagsalita ng Calabarzon regional police. Naganap ang pamamaril sa Sitio Uno Tulay, Brgy. Dalig, dakong alas-6:30. Sakay si San Jose at kanyang asawa ng isang Mitsubishi Montero sports utility vehicle nang pagbabarilin, ani Gaoiran, gamit bilang basehan ang ulat ng lokal na pulisya. Tatlong lalaking magkakaangkas sa pulang motorsiklo ang namaril at mabilis na tumakas patungo sa direksyon ng Sitio Abuyod, Brgy. Dalig, matapos ang insidente, aniya. Dinala pa ang mag-asawang San Jose sa Saint Therese Hospital, ngunit binawian ng buhay habang nilulunasan, ani Gaoiran. Inaalam pa ng lokal na pulisya ang pagkakakilanlan, kinaroroonan, at motibo ng mga salarin.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.