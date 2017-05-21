Phoenix naungusan ng Mahindra sa overtime By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

NANATILING buhay ang tsansa ng Mahindra Floodbuster na makausad sa playoff round matapos nitong maungusan ang Phoenix Petroleum Fuel Masters sa overtime, 122-121, sa kanilang 2017 PBA Commissioner’s Cup game Linggo sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City. Gumawa si LA Revilla ng 26 puntos para pamunuan ang Floodbuster na umangat sa 3-7 kartada. Si Reden Celda ay kumamada ng 25 puntos, kabilang ang game-clinching basket, habang sina Keith Wright at Eric Camson ay nag-ambag ng 18 at 17 puntos para sa Mahindra. Si Jameel McKay ay kumana ng 18 puntos para pangunahan ang Phoenix Petroleum na nalaglag sa 4-6 record. Si Matthew Wright ay umiskor ng 17 puntos habang sina RJ Jazul at Mark Borboran ay nagdagdag ng tig-15 puntos para Fuel Masters.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.