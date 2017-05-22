Wish ng fans nina Bea at Ian, abutin ng 1 taon ang ‘ALTL’ By Alex Brosas Bandera

UNTI-UNTI nang mabubuking ni Lucas (JK Labajo) ang secret ng mother niyang si Grace (Iza Calzado) lalo pa’t na-curious siya kung sino ang Michael na tumatawag sa Mama niya pero ayaw sagutin nito ang tawag. Ang TonDeng fans ng A Love To Last ay happy sa latest na kaganapan sa toprating teleserye ng Dos. “Wait and see lucas mkkita mo n bf ng pinaka mmahal mong mudra! Hahahaha buti p c aton at andeng hnd ng tago ng relasyon kc mahal nla isat isa! Saka ung ibang katulong n anton gustong gusto kau n andeng n mgka baby.. Go go go tondeng!!! Love you tondeng! Sana umabot kayo ng 1year.” “Excited much Sa Monday. Lagot Ka grace anjan na bf mo. Lucas Ano??? Nganga Ka na!!!super loyal Ka Sa mama mo. happy much na ang #Tondeng.” “Sana matangap na ni lucas c andeng dahil nalamn na nya na my bf yung mama nyang bruha.”

