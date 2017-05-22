Kilalang aktres may kabit, harap-harapang niloloko ang dyowa

HULA hoop: Mukhang may immunity sa persecution ang aktres na ito who seems to have a hen-pecked (pindeho) if not an insensitive partner.

May tsika kasi na involved ngayon ang aktres sa ibang guy whose name sounds familiar. Aware kaya ang dyowa niya na may ibang lalaki siyang kinakalantari?

If so, pinababayaan na lang ba ng guy ang aktres to do whatever she pleases kahit na nga ang harap-harapang panloloko sa kanya?

Kung bilib kami sa misadventures ng aktres who’s able to get away with them, our heart melts for her partner.

Spell T.