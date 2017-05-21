Tumbok Karera Tips, May 21, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK ) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Cerveza Rosas; TUMBOK – (6) Selfie/Mr. Bourbon; LONGSHOT – (12) Indian Warrior

Race 2 : PATOK – (3) Greatwall; TUMBOK – (8) Mount Pulag; LONGSHOT – (6) Lemonada

Race 3 : PATOK – (7) Golden Kingdom; TUMBOK – (8) Pangalusian Island/Doshermanos Island; LONGSHOT – (6) Sepfourteen

Race 4 : PATOK – (7) Pinagtipunan/King Bull; TUMBOK – (1) Und Kantar; LONGSHOT – (4) Puting Biyaya

Race 5 : PATOK – (9) Sakima/Hitting Spree; TUMBOK – (6) Atomicseventynine/Dixie Gold; LONGSHOT – (10) Adios Reality

Race 6 : PATOK – (5) One In A Billion/Just Imagine; TUMBOK – (4) Palos; LONGSHOT – (8) Zapima

Race 7 : PATOK – (7) My Big Osh; TUMBOK – (2) Avenue Shopper; LONGSHOT – (5) Kisskissbangbang

Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Leonora’s Angel; TUMBOK – (10) Real Pogi; LONGSHOT – (3) Letskissnsaygoodbye/Ifyourhonorplease

