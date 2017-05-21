Jennylyn ayaw pang pakasal kay Dennis: Bes, sayang ang kikitaon sa mga trabaho!

KUWELANG-KUWELA naman si Jennylyn Mercado nang humarap sa media during the grand presscon ng bagong primetime series ng Kapuso na My Love From The Star.

In character ang pagrampa ng Ultimate Star sa red carpet dahil very bubbly and alive ang maganda at seksing aktres, na binasagan na ngang “darling ng romcom.”

“Bagong project, bagong leading man, bagong concept, bonggang director (Joyce Bernal) at powerhouse cast, saan ka pa?” ang humahagikhik na tsika ni Jen sa amin.

Umiwas man ang aktres sa isyu ng engagement nila ni Dennis Trillo, inamin naman nitong “there’s so much respect” sa kung anumang arrangement meron sila.

“Hayaan na muna ninyong i-enjoy namin ang mga blessings na dumarating sa career namin. Sayang din mga bes ang pandagdag sa mga iipunin namin for our families and for our future, di ba?” ang makahulugan pa nitong sabi.

Well, kitang-kita nga kay Jen ang kakaibang sigla at kaligayahan. Halatang-halatang kuntento ito sa kung anumang meron siya sa ngayon, including her lovelife.

Mas gusto raw muna niyang i-challenge ang sarili sa bagong leading man niyang si Gil Cuerva na bagung-bago at fresh na fresh ang aura.

“He is so fun to be with. Walang ere at marunong magtanong. May future siya sa showbiz,” dagdag pa ni Jeno.

Magsisimula nang umere sa GMA Telebabad ang My Love From The Star ngayong May 29, a week after namang umere ng Mulawin vs Ravena kung saan bibida naman ang love na love ni Jen na si Dennis Trillo.

So, back-to-back ang drama ng magdyowa sa GMA primetime, kaya naan siguradong super happy din ang kanilang mga fans.