Ate Vi, Jessy nakunan ng litrato, nagpaplastikan lang daw

A photo which showed Vilma Santos and Jessy Mendiola seated together sa backstage surfaced on the internet.

Ang daming hanash ng netizens. Na-bash si Jessy in the end.

“Nagka-plastikan napo cla mga kaibigan.”

“Waaaaaah! Sharing another FAKE MOMENTS.”

“Kumita na dati yan kina Jennylyn Mercado at Angel Locsin. D na kikita ngaun yan.”

Pero may dumepensa kay Jessy and said, “Wag na kayong magalit kay Jessy. Buhay nila yan, may karapatan silang mamili kung sino gugustuhin nila. Hindi naman dapat kung ano e dikta ng fans nila ay yun narin ang iibigin nila. May sarili rin silang buhay at desisyon sa likod ng camera.

“Kung kayo nga papalit palit rin kayo ng Gf/Bf dahil nasa proseso kayo ng paghahanap kung sino talaga ang naka tadhana sa inyo so as sina Luis at Jessy at Angel, may mga bagay talaga na personal at hindi nila magawa kung ano ang dinidikta ng fans para lang sa image nila sa publiko.

“Dahil kung ganoon ay para nalang rin nilang kinalimutan ang pagiging tao at nilubos na ang pagiging robot upang mapanatili ang kanilang karira. Maraming salamat.”