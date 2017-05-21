Jodi sumobra na ang kapayatan, mukha nang may malalang sakit

ANOREXIC. ‘Yan ang tingin ng netizens kay Jodi Sta. Maria after they saw her Instagram photo which showed her in a blue dress.
Kitang-kita ang kapayatan ni Jodi. People were alarmed at her REED-THIN figure. Ang feeling nila, bordering on anorexic na ang Kapamilya actress.
“Sooo payat??? Pataba ka naman. May sakit ka ba?”
“U look so sick so thin, dagdag konti timbang bka matulad ka ke Karen Carpenters.”
“Sobrang payat, hindi na maganda. Sana bumalik yung dating ganda ni MAYA.”
“Yan ba ang uso sa shobis Yung malnourished look. ang pangit tingnan. Mas ok pa ren may konting laman.”
“No offense Ms. Jodi pero I think, sobrang thin nyo na. Para na kayong anorexic.”
“Way too thin, I am a fan but this thinness does not look good anymore! Doesn’t look healthy!”
“OMG! Na shocked ako @jodistamaria you’re so skinny na super, put some weight, lubog na yung cheek mo. Godbless.”
‘Yan ang mga comments na lumabas sa isang Facebook fan page account.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94