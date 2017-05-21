Jodi sumobra na ang kapayatan, mukha nang may malalang sakit

ANOREXIC. ‘Yan ang tingin ng netizens kay Jodi Sta. Maria after they saw her Instagram photo which showed her in a blue dress.

Kitang-kita ang kapayatan ni Jodi. People were alarmed at her REED-THIN figure. Ang feeling nila, bordering on anorexic na ang Kapamilya actress.

“Sooo payat??? Pataba ka naman. May sakit ka ba?”

“U look so sick so thin, dagdag konti timbang bka matulad ka ke Karen Carpenters.”

“Sobrang payat, hindi na maganda. Sana bumalik yung dating ganda ni MAYA.”

“Yan ba ang uso sa shobis Yung malnourished look. ang pangit tingnan. Mas ok pa ren may konting laman.”

“No offense Ms. Jodi pero I think, sobrang thin nyo na. Para na kayong anorexic.”

“Way too thin, I am a fan but this thinness does not look good anymore! Doesn’t look healthy!”

“OMG! Na shocked ako @jodistamaria you’re so skinny na super, put some weight, lubog na yung cheek mo. Godbless.”

‘Yan ang mga comments na lumabas sa isang Facebook fan page account.