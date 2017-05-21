Luis naaksidente na nga binalahura pa ng bastos na bashers; tinawag pang hambog

NA-FRACTURE ang right foot ni Luis Manzano and based on his tweet, hindi simpleng sprain lang ang nangyari because it will require an operation.
“Hello Sprain, mo-ka!!! (gusto ko sanang sabihin na sprain ako dahil may mga tinulungan ako sa nasusunog na building, kaso ang totoo, namali lang ako ng tapak mula sa mataas ng sidewalk…shet).”
That was his caption sa Instagram photo niya where it captured his fractured foot.
“So Yes, i have a fractured foot with quite a long healing time ahead of me with different casts plus chance that surgery might be needed… oh well… f*ck. (wag kayong mag-alala, hindi naapektuhan kagwapuhan ko, relax).”
That’s another caption sa isang photo na naka-cast ang paa niya.
But seemingly, natuwa ang bashers ng actor. Sa isang popular website, parang walang paglagyan ang kanilang pagsasaya dahil sa nangyari if we will based it on their reaction.
“Hahaha saan banda ang kagwapuhan mo? Well buti nga sayo hambog!”
“Buti yan. Manahimik ka na muna Luis. See you next year.”
“Dalhin mo sa Singapore at isama mo si Jessy Mendiola. Ganyan ang nagmamahalan magdadamayan. Ganyan din si Angel Locsin non di ba dinamayan mo din sya? Sarcastic!”
“If this happened to his mom everyone will feel sorry and wish her a sincere get well. This is because she is kind, patient, humble and has a good heart. Luis should learn from his mom’s life experience, wisdom and teachings. It will do him good.”
“Ay true kung si Ate Vi yan mega concern ang public. Gaspang kasi nitong si Luis kaya maski nagkaganyan bash pa rin inaabot.”
Kayo naman, naaksidente na si Luis ay natuwa pa kayo. Wala kayong puso!!!
