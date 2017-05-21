Mahigit 100 Kapamilya stars sa Star Magic party sa ASAP

SAMAHAN ang pinakamalalaki at pinakamaniningning na mga bituin sa showbiz sa pagdiriwang ng Star Magic ng ika-25 taon nito sa espesyal na two-part episode ng ASAP sa Araneta Coliseum simula ngayong Linggo with over 100 stars.
Pangungunahan ito nina John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban, Jodi Sta. Maria, Jericho Rosales at Piolo Pascual. Kasama rin ang biggest loveteams ngayon na sina Liza Soberano at Enrique Gil, Janella Salvador at Elmo Magalona, Julia Barretto at Joshua Garcia, at Kathryn Bernardo at Daniel Padilla.
Tiyak na mas iinit ang ASAP stage with Star Magic leading men ng iba’t ibang henerasyon. Isang nagliliyab na sopresa ang hatid ng ASAP Coverboys, kasama ang iba pang hottest and sexiest Star Magic stars. Pati ang mga bida ng Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin na sina Kim Chiu at Gerald Anderson.
Ibabahagi naman nina Pokwang, Maymay Entrata at Alora Sasam ang kani-kanilang buhay sa ASAP “LSS”.
Huwag palalampasin ang unang bahagi ng ASAP Presents Star Magic 25th Anniversary Party ngayong Linggo, 11:30 a.m., sa ABS-CBN.
