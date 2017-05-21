Dennis ipinagmalaki ang bonggang special effect ng Mulawin Vs Ravena: Hindi po kami mapapahiya! Bandera

HINDI remake ng original Mulawin ang bagong fantaserye ng GMA 7 na Mulawin vs Ravena na pinagbibidahan nina Dennis Trillo, Lovi Poe, Heart Evangelista, Regine Velasquez,, Ariel Rivera, TJ Trinidad at marami pang iba. Paglilinaw ni Dennis, sequel ito ng Mulawin kaya maraming nadagdag na bagong karakter at ibang-iba na raw ang kuwento nito. Sa nakaraang presscon ng nasabing programa, naikuwento ng Kapuso Drama King ang malaking pagkakaiba ng Mulawin vs Ravena at Mulawin nina Richard Gutierrez at Angel Locsin na ipinalabas noong 2004. “Malayo, malayong-malayo. Ang unang Mulawin, thirteen years ago. Ni wala pang mga drone camera noon. Ngayon, na-utilize talaga namin ang pag-advance ng technology,” ani Dennis sa panayam ng ilang reporter. “Nakita n’yo ba yung mga CGI (computer-generated imagery) ng mga pakpak ng mga mulawin at ravena, mas seamless ang effects. Tsaka, maraming twists ang mga luma at bagong character ngayon,” aniya pa kaya talagang hindi raw sila mapapahiya sa mga manonood. Gagampanan ni Dennis ang karakter ni Gabriel, ang magiging pinuno ng mga Ravena, “Grabe ang effort ng cast and production sa show na ito. Hindi lang ng network kundi lahat ng taong involved. Kaya sana, ma-appreciate nila ang lahat ng pinagpaguran namin.” Ayon pa kay Dennis, dream come true para sa kanya ang magampanan uli ang role niya noon sa Mulawin, “Never kong na-imagine yun kasi noong nagtapos ang Mulawin, naging benchmark na siya sa genre niya, sa mga fantasy. Hindi ko akalain na bubuhayin ulit siya dahil maganda na ang legacy na naiwan ng Mulawin dati.” Magsisimula na ang Mulawin vs Ravena sa Lunes sa GMA Telebabad. Kasama rin dito sina Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez, Miguel Tanfelix, Bianca Umali, Derrick Monasterio, Bea Binene at marami pang iba.

