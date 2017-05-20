Sharon hinamon: Wag nang magpatumpik-tumpik, tumbukin ang problema kay Kiko!

NAKATAGPO ng kakampi ang maraming artista sa socmed (social media) which is willing (as if naman it has a choice) to listen to their stories no matter how trivial these may be.

Konting kibot, they take to socmed their feelings even if they’re pretty much aware na hindi lahat ng kanilang mga ipino-post most specially of domestic in nature are taken well by the netizens.

Valid ang reaction ng isang netizen sa series of posts ni Sharon Cuneta. Her initial posts approximated a guessing game of sorts sa kung ano nga ba ang kanyang pinagdadaanan, pero ang pinakahuli (as of mid-week) tungkol sa apat na tao lang she’s willing to give her life for was the last nail, ‘ika nga, that sealed the coffin.

Sa apat na taong binanggit ni Sharon ay kapansin-pansing wala si Sen. Kiko Pangilinan. Whether the omission was inadvertent or otherwise, si Sharon na rin mismo ang nagkanulo sa kanyang sarili.

There indeed is a problem between her and her husband. Pero kung ano ‘yon, walang klarong scenario na ibinigay ang Megastar.

For as long as Sharon makes ambiguous posts ay patuloy mag-i-speculate ang publiko. At huwag siyang magtaka if such speculations are the most absurd or most unthinkable anyone can ever imagine dahil she’s causing all this herself and upon herself.

Sa pagkakataong ito’y nauunawaan namin if Sharon will gather a nation of bashers, fed up by her series of posts that tend to confuse rather than enlighten a misinformed public.

Huwag na kasi siyang magpatumpik-tumpik, tumbukin na niya ang gusto niyang sabihin. After all, it was Sharon who broke the ice, hindi ang netizens ang humingi sa kanya ng mga posts na ito.

We admire Sharon’s articulate stance. Siya ang tipo who speaks her mind with so much candor, but we won’t give her an A for mincing her words.

Kung domestic man ang problemang kinakaharap ni Sharon, the very word should tell her na hindi ‘yon for public consumption.

With all her intriguing pronouncements, dito naiiba si Kris Aquino na isa ring alipin ng socmed.

Palibhasa trapped in I-me-myself-mine syndrome, Kris would rather choose to promote herself, her predilection for stuff fit only for teenyboppers, her health bulletin, herself, herself, herself.

With Kris’ posts, only a person with a high level of sanity can forgive her kaluka-lukahan dismissing it as her ploy para patuloy pag-usapan in the midst of wilderness. At naiintindihan namin ‘yon dahil wala siyang career unlike Sharon who has one going for her.

Paumanhin sa a-ming paniniwala tungkol sa kasikatan. The likes of Sharon need not befriend socmed to stay on top of the game. Sikat na sikat na siya. She’s not the Megastar for nothing.

At lalong hindi niya kailangang ibilad ang kanyang pampamilyang problema which is best kept within the confines of their house.

Para niyang hinahatak papasok ng kanilang tahanan ang mga passersby unless she treats every nook and cranny of their house as an audience gallery.