Bianca Gonzales nagreklamo sa laki ng binabayad na buwis By Alex Brosas Bandera

TV host Bianca Gonzalez took a swipe at paying taxes. In her recent post, parang she regretted paying her taxes dahil parang wala naman itong magandang napupuntahan. “Mahirap talaga maging maluwag sa loob ang pagbayad ng buwis, para sa lahat, dahil hindi gaanong ramdam ang pinupuntahan ng buwis. #inthenews.” “Oo, ramdam ang epekto ng buwis, pero mas ramdam ang sakit ng pagbayad ng buwis kaysa sa ‘nakakaginhawang epekto’ nito. #inthenews.” “Umaasa pa rin na ang buwis na binabayad nating lahat ay mapunta sa napakagandang infrastructure plans ng administrasyon na ito. #inthenews.” That was her arias sa Twitter. Thinking that people might allude her tweets sa administration ni Rodrigo Duterte, Bianca clarified that her tweets were, “Tungkol ito sa lahat ng admin kahit pa mula Marcos, Cory, FVR, Erap, GMA, PNoy. Mabigat talaga sa Pinoy ang buwis.” Naku, ano kaya reaction ng BIR dito?

