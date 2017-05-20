Nagmumurang boobs ni Kris Bernal problema ng netizens

KRIS Bernal denied with SEEMING VEHEMENCE that she had her boobs altered.

In an interview, Kris said there are power bras nowadays. May mga bra na may silicone, may padded bra.

But still, no one seems buying it. It was obvious naman kasi na biglang lumaki ang boobs niya. When she was starting, hindi naman ganoon kalaki ang kanyang dibdib.

Ang feeling tuloy ng netizens ay in denial pa rin hanggang ngayon ang aktres.

“So what kung nagparetoke normal naman yun sa mga artista. Pero bat kaylangan mag deny pa.

“If you look at her photos before hindi naman ganyan kalaki to think na mas payat sha ngayon.

Anyways regardless before and after she’s is still pretty wag na kasing magdeny. Deny deny pa!”

“I’m a fan kaya lang kahit ako naniniwala na fake tlga boobs nya. Dami ko kaya pix nya noon. At kitang kita tlga ang difference. Gusto ko sna ipost mga old pix nya kaya lang….Search nyo sa google mga old pix nya makikita nyo ang totoo.”

“Sus dati nga ni wala ka masabitan ng bra mo tpos now umaapaw na sa bra mo WAG KAMI.”

“Panget kase tignan payat siya tas nagpalaki siya ng boobs, itsura niya parang tuyot. Work out mu yun te para di ka masakit sa mata.”

‘Yan ang hanash ng netizens sa kanya.

“Yes wla nmn po tlga masama magparetoke. Its ur choice at wla dn nmn tyo pkialam kung magparetoke cya katawan nya yn e. Wag po kau mgtalo. Lahat tyo maganda.

“Dahil walang ginawa c God na panget..napanget lang tyo sa paningin ng mga tao…lahat tyo pantay pantay sa mata ni Lord. Peace out!” say naman ng isang defender ni Kris.

When will Kris ever admit na nagparetoke siya ng boobs? It’s obvious naman, deny pa siya nang deny.

Actually, that’s the problem with some stars. Magpaparetoke ng kung anu-ano sa kanilang mga mukha at katawan pagkatapos magde-deny.

Naku, ang daming celebrities na ganyan. It is as if napakalaking kasalanan ang kanilang ginawa. Ang lalakas ng loob magpabago ng mukha pero afraid namang umamin in public.