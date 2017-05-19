10 patay, 9 sugatan sa sagupaan sa Sultan Kudarat By John Roson Bandera

PATAY ang 10 miyembro ng isang armadong grupo, samantalang sugatan ang siyam na iba pa matapos makasagupa ng mga tropa ng gobyerno sa Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, ayon sa mga otoridad. Kabilang sa 10 napatay ay isang Commander Dimas alyas “Dragon” samantalang walong iba pa ang sugatan, ayon kay Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc, commander ng Army 33rd Infantry Battalion.

Sugatan din ang isang sundalo na si Sgt. David Desidario, 63rd Division Reconnaissance Company ng Army, ayon pa kay Cabunoc. Sinabi naman ni Supt. Romeo Galgo, Central Mindanao regional police spokesman, na nagsasagawa ng raid ang mga sundalo at pulis sa Sitio Mantisao, Brgy. Bual ganap na alas-6:21 ng umaga kamakalawa, nang sumiklab ang sagupaan.

“The bandits were occupying fortified positions with machinegun emplacements and running trenches. They were ready to confront the security forces,” ayon pa kay Cabunoc.

Arestado naman ang isa sa mga miyembro ng armadong grupo na si Abdul Magid Logioman alyas “Black Moro,” at nakumpiska ang isang M653 rifle, dagdag ni Cabunoc.

Agad naman dinala si Desidario sa isang lokal na ospital.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.