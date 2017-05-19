Junjun Binay humirit uli sa korte

Ipinababasura ni dating Makati City Mayor Junjun Binay ang kasong isinampa sa kanya ng Ombudsman kaugnay ng ipinatayong Makati City Hall parking building.

Sa 29-pahinang motion for reconsideration, sinabi ni Binay na walang batayan ang kasong graft at falsification of public document na dinidinig ng Sandiganbayan Third Division.

Hiniling ni Binay na baguhin ng korte ang nauna nitong desisyon na nagsasabi na mayroong probable cause ang kinakaharap niyang kaso.

“The Honorable Court, appallingly, failed to appreciate that Accused Binay Jr., performed no overt acts that would warrant his indictment,” saad ng mosyon. “It is important to emphasize that the phases of the subject building has already been completely constructed by Hillmarc’s and is not being used by the City of Makati.”

Ayon kay Binay walang ebidensya ang Ombudsman upang patunayan ang alegasyon nito laban sa kanya.

“Moreover, the Ombudsman has no evidence-testimonial of documentary, which can support a slight probable cause to Accused Binay Jr., on the alleged felony (falsification). Besides, it seems apparent that the Sandiganbayan merely relies on Ombudsman’s unsupported statement that Accused Binay Jr., is responsible for the supposed falsifying of the Affidavits of Publication in relation to the aforementioned Phase III to V of the Makati City Hall Building II project.”

Ang ama ni Binay na si dating Vice President Jejomar Binay ang nagpasimula sa gusali. Natapos naman ito sa termino ng dating mayor.

Ayon sa Ombudsman maanomalya ang pagtatayo ng overpriced na gusali.