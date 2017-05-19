Random drug testing sa eskwelahan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Magsasagawa ng random drug testing sa mga pampublikong paaralan, ayon kay Education Sec. Leonor Briones. Sinabi ni Briones na ipapaalam nila sa mga magulang ang isasagawang drug testing at umaasa siya na hindi tututol ang mga ito. “I’m sure yung mga parents kung alam nilang walang involvement yung mga bata nila, they will not really worry,” ani Briones sa isang panayam sa telebisyon. Tiniyak naman ni Briones na hindi papangalanan ang mga estudyante na sasailalim sa drug testing. Gagamitin umano nila ang resulta ng pagsusuri upang malaman kung gaano kalalim ang drug problem sa mga paaralan. Bukod sa mga estudyante, magsasagawa rin ng random drug testing sa mga staff ng Department of Education sa elementarya at high school. Gumagawa na ang DepEd ng sampling scheme na gagamitin sa pagpili sa mga estudyante at staff na sasailalim sa pagsusuri. Ang mga naga-apply sa DepEd ay kailangan namang magpa-drug test bago tanggapin.

