Duterte tutulak papuntang Russia

TUTULAK si Pangulong Duterte papuntang Russia para sa isang official visit mula Mayo 22 hanggang Mayo 26.

Sa isang press briefing sa Malacanang, sinabi ni Department Foreign Affairs Office of European Affairs Assistant Secretary Maria Cleofe Natividad na ito ay bunsod na rin ng imbitasyon ni Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It will be the first visit of the President to Russia and we believe it will mark a new chapter in Philippine–Russia relations. We also see this visit as an indication of our strong common desire to enhance and strengthen bilateral relations,” sabi ni Natividad.

Idinagdag ni Natividad na sususugan ng pagbisita ni Duterte sa Russia ang nauna nilang pag-uusap ni Putin matapos kapwa dumalo sa Asia Pacific Economic Conference (APEC) Summit sa Peru.

“Thus, we consider this visit as a landmark that will send a strong message of the Philippines’ commitment to seek new partnerships and strengthen relations with non-traditional partners such as Russia,” ayon pa kay Natividad.

Aniya, kabilang sa iskedyul ni Duterte ay ang pag-uusap muli nila ni Putin at ni Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev sa Moscow.

“Several bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the visit. These agreements are those related to defense, security, legal assistance, trade and investment, peaceful use of nuclear energy and culture,” sabi pa ni Natividad.

Ayon pa kay Natividad, magbibigay din ng talumpati si Duterte sa siyak na Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

“In that event, we expect the President to articulate his administration’s commitment to pursue an independent foreign policy that is anchored foremost on national interest considerations,” sabi pa ni Natividad.

Idinagdag ni Natividad na noong 2016 umabot sa P226 milyon ang kalakalan sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Russia.

“Russian investments in the Philippines at best are still miniscule and Russian tourist arrivals in the Philippines are at around 38,000 only, still way below that of many ASEAN countries,” giit ni Natividad.

Sinabi pa ni Natividad na nakatakdang magsama si Duterte ng mga negosyante sa kanyang delegasyon.

“And, of course, an important aspect of all the President’s overseas visit is his engagement with the Filipino community. We expect him to be warmly welcomed by a good-sized Filipino community crowd. We have around 5,000 Filipinos in Russia and we heard that they are very strong supporters of the President,” sabi pa ni Natividad.

Noong Martes, dumating si Duterte mula sa kanyang biyahe mula sa Cambodia, Hong Kong at Beijing, China.