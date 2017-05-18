Allowance na tinanggap ni Calida, sobra-COA

Kinuwestyon ng Commission on Audit ang sobra-sobra umanong allowance na tinanggap ng mga abugado ng Office of the Solicitor General. Sa inilabas na annual audit report ng COA, sinabi nito na lagpas sa 50 porsyento ng kanilang suweldo ang tinanggap na allowance at honoraria ng mga abugado. Noong 2016, sumobra umano ng P1.123 milyon ang allowance at honoraria na natanggap ni Calida. Ang pinalitan niya na si Florin Hilbay ay tumanggap naman ng sobrang P4.662 milyon. Si Hilbay ay OSG ng Aquino government at si Calida ang pumalit sa kanya sa pagpasok ng Duterte administration. Ayon sa COA, dapat ay tumanggap lamang sila ng allowance na hanggang P351,258 o kalahati ng kanilang buong sahod noong 2016. Ang 15 iba pang opisyal ng OSG ay tumanggap ng labis na allowance noong nakaraang taon na nagkakahalaga ng P8.5 milyon. Ang OSG ang abugado ng gobyerno at sa kanilang pagtatanggol sa mga ahensya ay may natatanggap na allowance ang mga abugado nito.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.