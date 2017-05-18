Pasyente ng VMMC delikado sa sunog

Pinuna ng Commission on Audit ang Veterans Memorial Medical Center dahil sa paglabag nito sa Fire Code.

Sa 2016 annual audit report ng COA, sinabi nito na fire hazard ang ospital na itinayo sa tulong ng Estados Unidos bilang suporta sa mga beterano ng World War II.

“This is an alarming situation especially in the hospital considering the evacuation and transfer of sick and immobile patients in times of emergencies,” saad ng auditor.

Sinabi ng COA na hindi sapat ang mga fire exit sa ospital at ang mga kasalukuyang fie exit ay mayroon namang mga nakaharang o kaya ay hindi madaraanan ng maayos.

“Measures against perils of fire and other emergencies are not in place, contrary to Rule 10 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 9154, thus, exposing to danger the lives of personnel and patients as well as properties of VMMC.”

Ayon sa COA nakasaad sa Fire Code na dapat ay mayroong fire alarm o fire devices sa gusali.

“As a 700 bed tertiary medical center, with around 1,400 employees and catering thousands of admitted, ambulatory and out-patients, fire and other emergency safety devices should be the utmost priority of the Center.”

Sa VMMC ikinulong si dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo at dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.

Ang dalawang dating pangulo ay naharap sa kasong plunder. Si Estrada ay napatunayang nagkasala ng Sandiganbayan samantalang si Arroyo ay pinawalang sala ng Korte Suprema.