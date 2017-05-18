Payo ni Mocha sa ayaw ma-bash sa social media: Ready ka dapat sa argumento By Djan Magbanua Bandera

Parte na ang bullying sa social media, yan ang paniniwala ni Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson at dapat handa ka kung ikaw ay nakikipagargumento online. Sa isang interview ng GMA 24 oras, sinabi nya na kung hindi kayang mabully ng isang tao ay mas marapatin na lang nya na wag nang gumamit ng social media. “Everytime na tayo ay susulat, social media man o mainstream media, isipin natin ‘yung buong bansa at ating mga kabataan. Maganda ‘yung constructive criticism. Hindi lang ‘yung maninira ka for the sake na maninira ka,” ayon sa opisyal. Itinanggi rin nito na siya ay nagkakalat ng ‘fake news’ online. Matatandaang nagkaroon ng instances na nakapag-post si Mocha ng isang balita na hindi naman pala nangyari sa bansa. Depensa naman nya sa sarili ay hindi sa kanya ang balita at ni-repost lang daw nya ito. “Hindi naman po totoo ‘yan. Hindi po ako nagre-repost ng fake news… hindi fake news ang opinyon,” pagpapatuloy nya sa interview. Pero ayon kay Mocha ang malaking bahagi ng kanyang mga post ay totoo. “Unang-una po hindi po ako nagpapalaganap ng fake news. Dahil nabanggit ko po kanina, I indicate my sources, ma’m. Nandoon po iyon. At karamihan ay galing po sa mainstream media. At, as much as I can, kinukuha ko po directly from government agencies,” pahayag pa nito sa GMA. Sa ngayon pinaghahandaan na nya ang pagtulungo sa pagpapahayag ng trabaho ni President Duterte, lalong lalo na ang Dutertenomics, ang P8.2 trillion six-year infrastructure program ng administrasyon.

