Police chiefs sa Metro binalasa By John Roson Bandera

Binalasa ng National Police ang ilang hepe nito sa Metro Manila, kabilang ang opisyal na kamakailan lang ay nasibak bilang hepe ng pulisya sa Makati City. Mula sa pagkakasibak sa puwesto sa Makati, itinalaga si Senior Supt. Dionisio Bartolome bilang hepe ng pulisya sa Pasay City, sabi ni Dir. Oscar Albayalde, hepe ng National Capital Region Police Office. Noon lang Mayo 10, pinatawan si Bartolome ng “administrative relief” matapos madakip ang apat niyang tauhan sa Makati City Police para sa pagdukot at pangongotong umano sa isang magkasintahan. Ayon kay Chief Insp. Kimberly Molitas, napatunayan nang walang kinalaman sa insidente si Bartolome kaya binigyan ito ng bagong puwesto. “Senior Supt. Bartolome has been cleared of any liability. As explained by [Dir. Albayalde], officers are administratively relieved to give a freehand for any investigation. When liability is cleared, we must give assignment to officers performing well,” ani Molitas. Samantala, itinalaga si Senior Supt. Alexander Santos bilang hepe ng Taguig City Police, Senior Supt. Allen Ocden bilang hepe ng Navotas City Police, Senior Supt. Dante Novicio bilang hepe ng Muntinlupa City Police, at Senior Supt. Lawrence Coop bilang hepe ng San Juan City Police. Ayon kay Albayalde, ang pagbalasa ay para sa “career advancement,” kung saan ilang opisyal ay na-promote sa mas matataas na puwesto, habang ang iba’y nakatakdang magretiro.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.