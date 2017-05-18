Prinsesa ng Japan magpapakasal sa isang ‘commoner’ Bandera

Parang fairy tale ang dating nang ianunsyo ang pagpapakasal ni Princess Mako sa isang ordinaryong legal assistant na si Kei Komuro. Wala pang detalye na inilalabas ang royal family pero dahil isang mahalagang ritwal ang pagpapakasal magkakaroon ito ng isang public announcement pagdating ng oras. Nagkakilala daw ang dalawa sa isang restaurant sa Tokyo, kung saan nagkausap ang dalawa. Mula noon ay nagda-date na raw sila. Na-meet na raw ni Kei ang pamilya ni Princess Mako at binigay naman nila ang kanilang pagsang-ayon sa relasyon ng dalawa. Ang catch nga lang dahil sa batas ng Japan patungkol sa mga royals, kapag nakasal ang dalawa mawawala na ang pagiging prinsesa ni Mako. Si Princess Mako ay ang apo ng kasalukuyang emperor ng Japan.

