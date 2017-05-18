Comelec chair Bautista, pinakamayamang consti body head By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Si Commission on Elections chairman Andres Bautista ang pinakamayaman sa limang lider ng constitutional commission ng gobyerno. Ayon sa kanyang Statement of Assets Liabilities and Networth, noong Disyembre 2016, si Bautista ay mayroong networth na P176.3 milyon. Siya ay mayroong assets na nagkakahalaga ng P241.8 milyon at utang na P65.5 milyon. Noong 2015, ang networth ni Andres ay P170.3 milyon. Sumunod naman sa kanya si Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales na mayroong networth na P54.130 milyon. wala siyang inilistang utang. Noong 2015, ang kanyang networth ay P52.11 milyon. Si Commission on Audit chairman Michael Aguinaldo naman ay mayroong networth na P51.07 milyon. Siya ay mayroong utang na P2.27 milyon. Noong 2015, si Aguinaldo ay mayroong networth na P46.41 milyon. Nagkakahalaga naman ng P21.86 milyon ang networth ni Civil Service Commission chairman Alicia Bala. Mas mataas ito ng P8.77 milyon kumpara sa 2015 networth nito. Si Bala ay mayroong P22.03 milyong assets at P171,300 liabilities. Si Commission on Human Rights chairman Chito Gascon naman ay mayroong P6.08 milyong net worth. Noong 2015 ang kanyang networth ay P5.35 milyon. Mayroon siyang P7.2 milyong asset at P1.12 milyong liabilities.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.