DOJ ibinasura ang P380M kaso ng droga vs Marcelino, Chinese

IBINASURA ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang P380 milyong kaso ng droga laban kay intelligence officer Marine Lieutenant Ferdinand Marcelino at kasamang Chinese na si Yan Yi Shou. Sa 13-pahinang resolusyon na pinirmahan ni Justice Undersecretary Deo L. Marco, kinatigan nito ang naging resolusyon ni Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Theodore Villanueva noong Mayo, 2016 kung saan sinabi nito na hindi sapat ang ebidensiyang iprinisinta ng Philippine National Police (PNP) at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) para kasuhan si Marcelino. Matatandaang inaresto sina Marcelino at Yan sa isang drug bust sa Felix Huertas st. sa Maynila noong Enero 21, 2016. Nakumpiska mula kina Marcelino ang 76,697.7 gramo o P380 milyong halaga ng shabu.

