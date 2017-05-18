PH hindi na tatanggap ng tulong mula sa EU Bandera

KINUMPIRMA ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea na hindi na tatanggap ng anumang tulong ang Pilipinas mula sa European Union (UE) dahil umano sa pakikialam nito sa panloob na pamamalakad ng bansa. “Yes. To enable them not to interfere with our internal affairs. We’re supposed to be an independent nation,” sabi ni Medialdea. Ito’y sa harap naman ng patuloy na pagbatikos ng EU sa kampanya ng gobyerno kontra droga partikular ang umano’y nangyayaring extrajudicial killings (EJKs) sa bansa. Patuloy naman ang pagbanat ni Pangulong Duterte sa umano’y pakikialam ng EU. Sa hiwalay na pahayag, iginiit naman ni Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez na ayaw niyang maapektuhan ang kalakalan sa pagitan ng gobyerno at EU sa ilalim ng Generalised Scheme of Preferences(GSP). “No we dont want the current GSP to be affected. Its not a grant and theyre commercial transactions that can mutually benefit both sides. EU should continue to engage the country. GSP provides better market access to our exporters but it allows cheaper Philippine products for EU consumers or cheaper inputs for their manufacturers. EU investors in the country that exports back to EU also benefit from the GSP. Its a mutually beneficial arrangement,” giit ni Lopez. Inamin naman ni Lopez na wala pang pahayag ang EU hinggil sa GSP.

