Pacquiao pangalawang bilyonaryo sa Senado sumunod kay Villar

HINDI na nag-iisa si Sen. Cynthia Villar bilang bilyonaryo na miyembro ng Senado matapos namang mapasama bilang bilyonaryo si Sen. Manny Pacquiao. Nananatili namang pinakamayaman si Villar sa 24 na senador base sa 2016 statements of assets, liabilities and networth (SALN). Mula P3.5 bilyon noong isang taon, tumaas ng bahagya ang yaman ni Villar sa P3.606 bilyon noong Disyembre 31, 2016.

Sumunod naman si Pacquiao, na may P3.072 bilyon net worth. Nagdeklara siya ng kabuuang asset na P3.422 bilyon ngunit may liabilities na P350,595,647.

Pinakamahirap si Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, na may P6,506,672.13 net worth kung saan pinalitan niya si Sen. Francis Escudero na siyang pinakamahirap noong 2015. Nagdeklara si Trillanes ng kabuuang P16.012 milyong asset at P9.506 milyong liabilities.

Pangalawang pinakamahirap naman si Escudero na may P6.602 milyon net worth mas mataas sa P5.8 milyon net worth noong 2015. Wala naman siyang utang.

Pangatlong pinakamahirap si Sen. Leila de Lima, na may P6.617 milyon. Nagdeklara siya ng P9.8 milyong asset at P3.182 milyong liabilities.

Narito ang listahan ng net worth ng mga senador para sa 2016:

1. Sen. Cynthia Villar: P3,606,034,556

2. Sen. Manny Pacquiao: P3,072,315,030

3. Sen. Ralph Recto: P 522,610,452.59

4. Sen. Sonny Angara: P123,949,722

5. Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri: P 121,768,713.77

6. Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian: P 92,141, 701.14

7. Sen. Grace Poe: P88,480,811.91

8. Sen. Franklin Drilon: P 82,482,955

9. Sen. JV Ejercito: P 79,130,483.36

10. Sen. Richard Gordon: P66,928,851.46

11. Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III: P63,800,450

12. Sen. Nancy Binay: P 60,483,437

13. Sen. Loren Legarda: P40,911,192.90

14. Sen.Panfilo Lacson: P38,703,615

15. Sen. Bam Aquino: P33,860,702

16. Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano: P24,132,490

17. Sen. Joel Villanueva: P21,519,770

18. Sen. Gregorio Honasan: P21,279,749.74

19. Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III: P17,734,400

20. Sen. Risa Hontiveros: P16,332,952.70

21. Sen. Francis Pangilinan: P9,288,108.84

22. Sen. Leila de Lima: P6,617,635.62

23. Sen. Francis Escudero: P6,602,082.09

24. Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV: P6,506,672.13

