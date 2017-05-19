Babaha ng dugo at luha sa ending ng Encantadia

SIGURADONG masa-shock kayo sa magiging ending ngayong gabi ng nangungunang fantaserye ng GMA 7 na Encantadia.

Aminado ang cast members na magkahalong lungkot at saya ang nararamdaman nila sa pagtatapos ng kanilang primetime serye. Pero mas nangingibabaw pa rin ang kaligayahan dahil sa suportang ibinigay sa kanila ng mga manonood mula nang magsimula ang Encantadia hanggang sa pagtatapos nito tonight.

Para kay Pirena (Glaiza De Castro), saying goodbye to the show is bittersweet, “Ang dami kong na-experience sa Encantadia na hindi ko na-experience sa past shows ko. Masaya dahil sa mga experiences na nakuha namin from the show. Pero at the same time, sabi nga ni Direk Mark (Reyes), it’s a show that is hard to let go of.”

Ayon naman kay Sanya Lopez na gumanap bilang si Hara Danaya, talagang iniyakan niya ang pamamaalam ng serye, “Maraming nabago sa buhay ko dahil sa Enca. Ngayon kapag lumalabas ako, ang tawag na sa akin ng tao Danaya, ‘yun na yung tumatak, eh.

“Siyempre, naka-close ko lahat ng mga nakatrabaho ko at para na kaming isang pamilya sa set. Marami talaga akong natutunan sa Encantadia at nag-grow kami as actors because of this show,” aniya.

Sey naman ni Sang’gre Alena (Gabbi Garcia), talagang mami-miss niya ang kanyang mga kapatid sa show na sina Sanya at Glaiza, “Iba ‘yung feeling kapag kaming tatlo ang nagsama sa isang eksena.

Minsan lang mangyari na kaming tatlo ang nasa iisang eksena kaya’t talagang tatatak ‘yung eksena na ‘yon.”

Kylie Padilla who played the role of the late Hara Amihan also shared her sentiments towards Encantadia, “The whole show was memorable just because it was Encantadia and I learned a lot when it comes to my craft. Such an honor to have been a part of it. My character, Amihan, taught me a great deal. Even though she is only fictional, actually all four Sang’gres taught me something.

“Amihan, inner strength; Alena, strength in love; Danaya, courage and conviction; and Pirena, the courage to face inner demons and conquer them. All in all it was fun and meaningful. What you would want your work experience to be,” pahayag ni Kylie.

As his final word about the highly successful series, direk Mark Reyes has this to say, “To be able to direct and recreate the fantasy show that the Filipinos truly love is an honor. To make it as successful as the original one is a blessing. Avisala Eshma to everyone who believed in the magic of Encantadia.”

Sa pagtatapos ngayon gabi ng Encantadia, sasagutin na ang inyong mga tanong: Ano na ang mangyayari kina Danaya at Aquil (Rocco Nacino)? Makakasama pa ba ni Pirena ang kanyang anak? Tutukan din ang magaganap na “greatest war” sa pagitan ng mga Sang’gre at Etherian.

Kaya huwag na huwag n’yong palalampasin ang grand finale ng Encantadia ngayong gabi na ‘yan after 24 Oras sa GMA Telebabad.