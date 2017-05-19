Alden, Maine may pasabog na sorpresa sa AlDub Nation By Jun Nardo Bandera

MAGBUBUNYI na ang AlDub Nation sa mga susunod na episodes ng Destined To Be Yours nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza. Handa na kasing suwayin ni Sinag (Maine) ang kanyang pamilya upang sundin ang utos ng kanyang puso. Sa teaser nu’ng Miyerkoles nang gabi, tumakas na si Sinag sa bahay nila sa pamamagitan ng pinagdugtung-dugtong na kumot na ginamit niya para makababa sa bintana ng bahay. Kahapon ang 96thweeksary ng AlDub kaya naman magandang regalo ito sa kanila dahil finally, ang pansariling kaligayahan naman ng mga idolo ang kanilang matutunghayan sa programa na magtatapos na next week. Kaya tutok at kapit lang, AlDub Nation gabi-gabi sa DTBY na napapanood pa rin pagkatapos ng Encantadia na magtatapos naman ngayong gabi!

