Dingdong abot-langit ang pasasalamat sa tatay at mga kapatid ni Marian sa Spain

BALIK-bansa na ang pamilya Dantes – sina Dingdong, Marian at Zia – matapos ang 15 days na bakasyon sa Greece, Italy at Spain. Most memorable kay Dong ang limang araw nilang pananatili sa Espanya dahil nandoon ang pamilya ni Yan Yan. Nagsilbi rin kasing reunion ‘yon ni Marian sa amang si Javier, pati na ang mga kapatid niya sa ama. Eh, first time ring makita ni Lolo Javier si Zia kaya tuwang-tuwa ang father ni Marian. Sa latest post ni Dong, inilabas niya ang favorite photo niya ng Gracia family na kinunan sa Granada, Spain. Nagpasalamat siya sa ama ng asawa at mga kapatid nito na nakasama nila sa pag-iikot sa nasabing bansa. Mamayang gabi, haharap sa isang event si Marian para sa isang produktong ineendorso niya. Si Dong naman, nagpasalamat kay Angel Javier-Cruz ng GMA Corporate Communications na siyang tumanggap ng kanyang citation bilang Youth Ambassador sa 30th anniversary celebration ng National Commission for Culture and the Arts. Ngayong Sabado naman ang simula ng OFW drama ni Marian na Tadhana after ng Ika-6 Na Utos.

