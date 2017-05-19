Rachel Peters kinampihan ng fans ni Mocha, pasado sa Q&A portion By Ambet Nabus Bandera

HINANGAAN ng mga netizen ang pagiging “safe” ni Miss Universe-Philippines Rachel Peters sa pagbibigay ng opinyon tungkol sa mga current events sa bansa. Tulad ni Bb. Pilipinas-International Mariel de Leon, may saloobin din ang kapwa beauty-queen na si Rachel sa appointment ni Mocha Uson bilang Assistant Secretary sa Communications Department ng Duterte administration (social media) ngunit hindi ito nagbitiw ng maanghang na opinyon laban sa dating sexy singer. Kaya ang “You cannot judge a book by its cover” statement ni Rachel patungkol kay Mocha ang winning answer ng dalaga para sa mga netizens. Dahil dito, naniniwala ang mga bashers ni Mariel de Leon na mas nag-iisip at nag-iingat si Rachel kesa sa kanya. By the way, marami din ang nagtatanong kung sadya raw bang “espesyal” ang title na hawak ni Rachel dahil kumpara sa ibang Binibining Pilipinas titles ay ito lang ang direktang tinatawag na Miss Universe-Philippines. Lahat daw kasi ng international titles ay may kasamang “Binibining Pilipinas” but not Miss Universe-Philippines. Hmmmm, diskriminasyon daw ba ito para sa mga kinoronahang Binibining-Pilipinas International, Intercontinental, Supranational, Globe at iba pa?

