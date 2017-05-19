Matteo may plano na para sa gagawing proposal kay Sarah: Pero secret muna!!!

MATTEO Guidicelli is still non-committal when asked kung kailan sila magpapakasal ni Sarah Geronimo.

“You know, when I was 18 years old, when I was 20, I said I wanna get married when I’m 27. I’m 27 now. We’ll see. That’s something private that I’d like to keep with me. Siyempre, I want to make a surprise to my partner and make it a surprise for myself,” he said during the press launch of his vlogs para sa latest campaign ng Sun Life, ang “Make It Mutual.”

But he assured everyone, “That day will come.”

“And when that day comes, people will know.”

Marami kasi ang na-curios sa kanyang relationship goals sa kanyang vlog which showed a wedding ring.

Inakala tuloy ng press na magpapakasal na siya and he’s staging a wedding proposal soon.

“Sana nga ‘yung singsing na ‘yun, akin na lang, ‘no!” he quipped.

He can’t say with certainty kung kailan siya magpo-propose kay Sarah.

“Hindi ko pa alam, e. Actually, alam ko, pero secret na lang. We’ll see. All these life goals are going to be realistic to me. They’re something that I really want and, hopefully, achieve them in the future.”