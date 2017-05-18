Ricky Davao wagi rin sa ASEAN Int’l Film Festival

NAGBIGAY rin ng karangalan sa bansa ang actor-director na si Ricky Davao sa nakaraang 3rd ASEAN International Film Festival & Awards na ginanap sa Sarawak, Malaysia last May 4 to 6. Siya ang tinanghal na Best Supporting Actor para sa indie movie na “Dayang Asu” na napanood sa Cinema One Originals last 2015. Sa nasabing festival din nanalo sina Ai Ai delas Alas ng Best Actress, Ana Capri, Besti Supporting Actress at Louie Ignacio bilang Best Director.

Nagdidirek si Ricky ng GMA Afternoon series na Legally Blind nang iparating sa kanya ni Liza Dino Seguerra, Chairman ng Film Development Council of the Philippines, ang magandang balita. Bale third international acting award na ito ni Ricky.

“Nataranta nga ako sa tawag nila. Hindi agad ako makatulog dahil prestigious ang award na natanggap ko. Agad ko ngang tinawagan ang mga anak ko para sabihin ang good news,” pahayag ni Ricky sa thanksgiving dinner para sa ilang kaibigang press.

Sa AIFFA, tinalo ni Ricky ang kapwa mga Pinoy na nominado gaya nina Bembol Roco, Bernardo, Bernardo pati na sina Kuben Mahadevan mula sa Malaysia at Arman Dewarti mula Indonesia.

Dahil sa tulong ng baguhang director na si Bor Ocampo, naitawid ni Ricky ang paggawa ng movie na pawang Kapampangan ang dayalog niya, huh!

Congratulations, direk Ricky!