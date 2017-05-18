Kiana Valenciano kinuyog, ayaw tantanan ng JaDine fans By Alex Brosas Bandera

“CAN’T stand it when people think they’re better than others.” “Go do your thing. If you were so secure, you wouldn’t waste your time trying to tear other people down.” ‘Yan ang magkasunod na hanash ni Kiana Valenciano which her bashers found RIDICULOUS. Lalo tuloy siyang na-bash kasi parang afraid na afraid siyang pangalanan kung sino man ang kanyang pinaparinggan. “Chaka mo papansin ka. Puro parinig pangalanan mo kaya?” say ng isang basher. “Creating an issue again, para ma-news ulit siya at mainterview sa TV. sariling paraan para mapag-usapan. the attention seeker,” paniwala naman ng isang guy. Nagbigay ng opinion ang ilan kung sino ang pinatututsadahan ni Kiana. Ang feeling nila ang mga supporter nina James Reid at Nadine Lustre ang may pakana nito. “Sa mga bashers na nagcocompare sa face sa mag cover nilang tatlo nina N at L.” “Sa mga jejedines na patuloy pa din sya binabash.” “Sa jejedine fans. They are bashing Kiana on Twitter for no reason. Tama si James. Utak lomi talaga fans nila.”

