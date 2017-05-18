‘Cooking show’ ni Kris sa FB inokray, super boring daw

WATCHED Kris Aquino’s “The Kris List” on her Facebook account.

One episode that stir curiosity from us was when Kris learned how to cook authentic Bicolano dish, ang laing. She was taught how to cook the famous laing by none other than fashion designer Avel Bacudio.

“There’s a disconnect in the spiels and Kris’ natural way of speaking during the cooking sequence. The writer should keep in mind Kris’ rather candid, fun and laidback personality. Otherwise the spiels feel unsincere. Other than that, great segment,” one guy observed.

We can only agree to that. ‘Yung opening spiel kasi ni Kris ay napaka-formal, very unKris. Nawala ang spontaneity, nawala ang essence of her being herself. It was alienating as it was kinda boring.

Shot in an old house, nakapagtataka na Kris was saying her spiels in English gayong ang niluluto ay Pinoy na Pinoy dish. With that, she has made a great wall sa kanyang manonood. Nawala na rin ang kanyang crispy one-liners, her out-of-the-box insights while cooking.

“Parang may iba. Medjo formal. Hndi yung dating sya. And ang dilim ng segment. Si Kris lang yung medjo maraming light. But still like the segment,” say ng isang fan.

And yes, there’s a not-so-subtle plugging of the meat shop Kris and the gas that Kris is endorsing.

Well, what can we do? She’s paid to advertise, right?