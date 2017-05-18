Gretchen araw-araw ibinabandera ang kasosyalan at kayamanan

BROWSING through Gretchen Barretto’s Instagram account, we realized one thing – she wants everything and we mean everything in her life documented.

Whether by video or photo, gusto ni La Greta na lagi siyang “naka-projection your honor” sa social media. She wants her adoring public to witness what she’s doing, what designer bag she’s clutching, what branded shoes and dresses she’s donning.

Why, she also wants to show her followers where she eats, what she eats and how she eats.

Of course, inggit much na lang ang fans and followers niya sa kanyang lifestyle of the rich and famous drama sa social media.

How’s that for SUBTLE BRAGGING?