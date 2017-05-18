MMFF 2017 EXECOM pinapaboran daw ang mga malalaking movie producer

ITINANGGI ng Film Development Council of the Philippines chairperson and Metro Manila Film Festival new executive committee member Liza Diño ang akusasyon na pinapaboran nila ang malalaking film outfits sa inilibas nilang criteria para sa pagpili sa magiging official entries sa taunang Metro Manila Film Festival.

Ayon sa bagong criteria ng MMFF, apat na pelikula ang tatanggapin nila base sa script lang na isa-submit while the rest of the entries ay halos tapos na ang buong pelikula.

Usually, ang big movie companies ang hirap maka-comply sa almost-finished na entry kaya hindi nakaabot sa deadline. To accommodate them, pwedeng script na lang muna ang isa-submit nila.

Hindi raw nila pinapaboran ang big studios with the script submission criteria na requirement nila sa mga sasali sa MMFF, ang iniisip lang nila ay ang mga concerns ng producers. Malaking tulong daw sa mga producer kapag napili ang script nila sa filmfest dahil may chance sila na makahanap nang mag-i-invest sa pelikula.

“So, we are just giving that opportunity for piling-piling script na talagang makakapasa sa selection committee at hindi para paboran sila. No, kasi open pa rin naman siya, e. Kaya pwedeng independent production ang makapasok doon sa script category,” paliwanag ni Liza.

Another criteria na favorable rin daw sa big film outfits ang ‘yung 40% commercial viability. Diretsahan namang inamin ni Liza na merong kinalaman sa napaka-underwhelming box-office result ng last MMFF ang criteria na ‘to.

“Kasi you have to understand and ako as FDCP chair and not for anything, December is the year where everywhere in the world, lahat ng mga pinakamalalaking pelikula lumalabas. Not necessarily the definition of what a blockbuster film is here in the Philippines. But blockbuster films in general. So, you have that kind of audience coming in December to watch these films,” esplika niya.

Kaya nga raw kahit sa binuo niya na Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino for the FDCP na magaganap sa Buwan ng Wika sa Agosto, ini-stress niya ang commercial appeal sa mga entries nila.

“Kahit na gumawa tayo ng napakagagandang pelikula kung walang manonood, di ba? Our film producers need to understand the importance of different marketing strategies, promotional strategies for us to get to our audience. And sana, eto na ‘yun,” dasal ni Liza.