Sharon Cuneta balik-Pinas na; relasyon kay Kiko Pangilinan lalong naging maintriga? Bandera

NAKABALIK na sa bansa ang Megastar! Matapos ang biglaang pagtungo sa Estados Unidos nitong mga nakaraang araw, kasabay ang mga mahihiwagang post sa kanyang social media accounts, inanunsyo ni Sharon Cuneta ang pagdating niya sa Pilipinas. “Glad to be home. Really missed my children. Sad to be away from the U.S., though. Mabuhay!” say ni Shawie sa kanyang Facebook page. As usual, ikinatuwa ng kanyang mga fans ang kanyang pagbabalik sa bansa. Pero kung ang iba ay natuwa, meron din naman ang nagtatanong kung bakit daw wala man lang mensahe ang Megastar patungkol sa kanyang better-half na si Senador Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, na nitong Mother’s Day ay nagbigay ng malambing na mensahe para sa kanya. Lalo pang naging kaintri-intriga, dahil sa May 16 post na inilagay ni Shawie sa kanyang post sa Instagram na nagsasabi na ang tanging apat na anak lamang ang pagbibigyan niya ng kanyang buhay.

