Jed madela sa bashers: Ang dami nilang sinisira at sinasaktan! Bandera

Ni Dominic Rea ISA sa Jed Madela sa mga singer na kilala hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi sa buong mundo. Pinagsikapan niya ang tagumpay na meron siya ngayon sa kanyang singing career dahil mahal niya ang pagkanta. Magaling na performer na kahit medyo mahal ang kanyang talent fee kapag kinukuha siya sa mga out of town and country shows ay sulit naman dahil more than pa sa ine-expect mo ang binibigay niya. Ang nakakalungkot lang sa industriyang kanyang ginagalawan ay hindi minsan patas ang sistema lalo na ang pagsasangkot sa kanya sa kung anu-anong kontrobersiya linking to someone na ikinagugulat niya. “Ayoko na sana patulan Kuya Dom! But sometimes, napaka-OA mag-react ng ibang tao. Nu’ng una, hindi nila ako tinantanan kay Darren (Espanto) na pati pagpunta ko sa graduation niya ay ginawan ng isyu! Ang ending wala rin naman silang napatunayan. “Tapos this time naman, susmio, dito naman sa isang kaibigan nating skater. Lahat na lang talaga,” natawang kuwento ni Jed sa akin. Sabi ko nga, hindi maiwasang laging may matang nakatingin sa kanya dahil sikat siya at kilala. Ano naman ang kanyang reaksiyon sa mga netizens na walang tigil sa pamba-bash sa kanya? “I guess ang masasabi ko lang naman diyan is nakakalungkot na nang dahil sa mga bashers na ‘to, ang daming taong nasasaktan at mga pagkakaibigang nasisira,” tugon ni Jed. Nauna nang sinabi ng award-winning singer na pinaplano na nilang gawing legal ang pagrereklamo laban sa mga taong patuloy na gumagawa ng mga kasinungalingang balita laban sa kanya. Nakakaloka talaga ang showbiz! Kapag mahina-hina ang loob mo, naku, laglag ka!

