2 Abu patay sa engkuwentro By John Roson Bandera

Dalawang kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf ang napatay at tatlong mataas na kalibreng baril ang nabawi, nang makasagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang bandidong grupo sa Patikul, Sulu, Miyerkules ng umaga, ayon sa militar. Naganap ang engkuwentro sa Patikul Hill dakong alas-7, sabi ni Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander ng Armed Forces Joint Task Force Sulu. Tumagal ng 15 minuto ang sagupaan sa pagitan ng mga miyembro ng Army 10th Infantry Battalion at di mabatid na bilang ng bandido, sabi ni Sobejana sa mga reporter. Dalawang kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf ang napatay sa bakbakan, at narekober ang kanilang mga bangkay pati ang tatlong M16 rifle, aniya. Dahil sa resulta ng engkuwentro, umabot na sa 49 kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf ang napatay sa Sulu pa lamang, mula nang maglunsad ng panibagong kampanya laban sa grupo noong Pebrero 21, ani Sobejana. Umabot na sa 90 armas ang narekober, 14 kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf ang sumuko, at 22 pa ang naaresto dahil din sa kampanya, aniya.

