Aberya sa MRT halos araw-araw na By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

MULING nasira ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayon araw at naapektuhan ang daan-daang pasahero, ilan sa kanila ay naglakad sa gilid ng riles pabalik sa istasyon. Alas-2:55 ng hapon nang pababain ang mga pasahero sa Quezon Avenue station north bound matapos na magkaroon ng technical problem ang tren.

Nagpatupad naman ng provisional service interruption ang MRT alas-3:14 ng hapon. Nakansela ang biyahe mula Shaw Boulevard hanggang North Avenue stations at pabalik dahil sa technical problem.

Bumalik sa normal ang operasyon alas-3:40 ng hapon.

Pero alas-4:02 ng hapon ay nasiraan ang isa pang tren sa Shaw Boulevard station south bound.

Mula Lunes ay 10 beses nagkakaroon ng aberya ang operasyon ng MRT.

