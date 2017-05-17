Intel cop patay, 6 sugatan sa pamamaril By John Roson Bandera

Patay ang isang intelligence operative ng pulisya habang anim pa katao ang nasugatan nang pagbabarilin ng mga di pa kilalang salarin sa isang pa-concert sa Balayan, Batangas, iniulat ng pulisya. Isinugod pa sa ospital si SPO1 Brian De Jesus, intelligence operative ng Balayan Police, pero di na umabot nang buhay dahil sa mga tama ng bala sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan, ayon sa ulat ng Calabarzon regional police. Sugatan naman ang mga sibilyang sina Adrian Pesigan, 19; Marvin Magahis, 15; Melvin Cordilla, 16; Alfred Allan Bolos, 38; Lloyd Vincent Baldrias, 13; at Lamberto Olazo, 47. Naganap ang insidente dakong ala-1:20 ng umaga sa covered court ng Brgy. Sampaga. Maraming tao sa naturang lugar noon dahil may nagko-concert na mga banda bilang bahagi ng pista, ayon sa ulat. Sa kasagsagan ng concert ay mino-monitor ni De Jesus ang presensya ng isang wanted na tao, pero bigla siyang pinagbabaril ng dalawang tao. Tinamaan naman ng ligaw na bala ang anim pa katao, na kabilang sa mga nanonood ng pa-concert, ayon sa pulisya. Dinala ang mga biktima sa iba-ibang pagamutan sa Balayan. Natagpuan naman sa crime scene ang apat na basyo ng kalibre-.45 pistola, tatlong basyo ng kalibre-.9mm pistola, at tatlong slug. Inaalam pa ang pagkakakilanlan, kinaroroonan, at motibo ng mga salarin, na agad tumakas matapos ang insidente.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.