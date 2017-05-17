Pulis patay sa NPA attack By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang isang pulis nang paulanan ng bala ng mga kasapi ng New People’s Army ang patrol base sa Sibagat, Agusan del Sur, ayon sa pulisya. Ikinasawi ni PO1 Sharmaine Cañete ang tama ng bala sa ulo, sabi ni Chief Supt. Rolando Felix, direktor ng Caraga regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-4:45 ng umaga Martes sa Brgy. Tabon-tabon. Pinaputukan ng di mabatid na bilang ng rebelde ang patrol base sa barangay, habang naka-duty si Cañete, ani Felix. Matapos ang insidente’y dinala pa si Cañete sa pagamutan sa Butuan City, ngunit idineklarang patay ng doktor. Kinundena ni Felix ang insidente, na aniya’y di lang pag-atake sa PNP, kundi pati sa mga taong naapektuhan ng sagupaan. “Children who had been traumatized by the gunfire is manifestation of their (NPA) wanton disregard to the safety and welfare of the people whom they claim to represent,” aniya pa. Hinikayat din ni Felix ang publiko na magbigay ng anumang impormasyon na makapagtuturo sa mga salarin.

