Mocha itinangging bulag na tagasuporta ni Duterte INQUIRER.net

MARIING itinanggi ni Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson na siya ay bulag na tagasuporta ni Pangulong Duterte. Ito ang sagot ni Uson matapos ang pahayag ng nakadetine na si Sen. Leila de Lima sa kanyang pagkakatalaga bilang assistant secretary ng Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO). “Nagpapasalamat po ako at meron po syang mensahe na huwag maging blind follower. Hindi po ako blind follower ni PRRD (inisyal ni Duterte),” sabi ni Uson matapos bumisita sa Senado para suportahan si Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano sa kanyang pagkakatalaga. Samantala, may resbak naman si Uson kay de Lima. “Mensahe ko naman po sa kanya (De Lima): The truth will set you free. Kaya we can’t escape the consequences of our actions at ang tunay na kapayapan at kalayaan ay yung meron kang peace of mind… Sana ay aminin na nya ang ginawa nyang mali at doon lang sya magkakaroon ng tunay na kalayaan,” dagdag ni Uson sa panayam sa Senado.

