Lola kinatay, lalaki tinaga ang ulo By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang 71-anyos na babae nang pagtatagain ng isang tricycle driver sa Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, ayon sa pulisya. Patay din ang suspek nang tagain tagain din umano ang sariling ulo, matapos makorner ng taumbayan. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-10:30 ng umaga Martes sa tapat ng Ibaba Elementary School sa Brgy. Ibaba West, sabi ni Supt. Imelda Tolentino, tagapagsalita ng MIMAROPA regional police. Nakatayo sa tapat ng paaralan ang matandang si Marina Rovina, nang lapitan at bigla na lang umanong pagtatagain ng tricycle driver na si Christopher Perez, 31. Nang makita ang sinapit ng matanda, sinugod at kinorner ng ilang residente si Perez, pero nagulat na lang sila nang bigla ding tagain ng suspek ang sariling ulo, ani Tolentino. Dinala pa ang dalawa sa Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital, pero kapwa sila idineklarang patay ng doktor, aniya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.