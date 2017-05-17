Radyo Inquirer waging best AM radio station sa MM By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nanalo ang Radyo Inquirer DZIQ 990 bilang ‘Best AM Radio Station in Metro Manila’ sa katatapos na Kapisanan ng mga Broadkaster sa Pilipinas Golden Dove Awards. Tinanggap ni Arlyn dela Cruz, news director ng himpilan, ang parangal sa isang seremonya na ginawa sa Star Theater sa Pasay City. Ikinatuwa naman ni dela Cruz ang award na kanyang sinuklian ng taos-pusong pasasalamat lalo na sa mga taong patuloy na nakikinig ng mga programa ng istasyon. Pitong taon pa lamang na sumasahimpapawid ang Radyo Inquirer, sister company ng Philippine Daily Inquirer at Bandera.

